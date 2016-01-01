Dr. Sharmeel Wasan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wasan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sharmeel Wasan, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Sharmeel Wasan, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Boston, MA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from ALBERT EINSTEIN COLLEGE OF MEDICINE OF YESHIVA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Boston Medical Center.
Boston Medical Center1 Boston Medical Ctr Pl, Boston, MA 02118 Directions (617) 638-8000
- Boston Medical Center
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
- Gastroenterology
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1992729453
- ALBERT EINSTEIN COLLEGE OF MEDICINE OF YESHIVA UNIVERSITY
Dr. Wasan has seen patients for Crohn's Disease, Inflammatory Bowel Disease and Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wasan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Wasan. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wasan.
