Overview

Dr. Sharmeel Wasan, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Boston, MA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from ALBERT EINSTEIN COLLEGE OF MEDICINE OF YESHIVA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Boston Medical Center.



Dr. Wasan works at PLAC in Boston, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Crohn's Disease, Inflammatory Bowel Disease and Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.