Overview

Dr. Sharmel Kasten, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Clovis, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from Touro Univ Coll Of Osteo Med and is affiliated with Clovis Community Medical Center and Saint Agnes Medical Center.



Dr. Kasten works at Sharmel Kasten, D.O. PC, Clovis, CA in Clovis, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.