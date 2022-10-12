See All Oncologists in Goshen, IN
Dr. Sharmila Roy Chowdhury, MD

Surgical Oncology
4.5 (15)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Dr. Sharmila Roy Chowdhury, MD is a Surgical Oncology Specialist in Goshen, IN. They completed their residency with King Edward Med Hospital|Staten Island University Hospital|University of Medicine/Dentistry

Dr. Roy Chowdhury works at Goshen Center for Cancer Care in Goshen, IN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

  1. 1
    Goshen Center for Cancer Care
    200 High Park Ave, Goshen, IN 46526 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Peritoneal Cancer Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal Disorders Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Biliary Atresia Chevron Icon
Biliary Drainage Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Cholangiocarcinoma Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Gastroenterology Procedures Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Intraperitoneal Chemotherapy Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Pyloric Stenosis Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Oct 12, 2022
    Our daughter fought a Stage 4+ signet ring (liquid) cancer for a full 11 months (albeit, unsuccessfully in the end). Dr. Roy-Chowdhury, MD played a large role in her prolonged survival. It started when she was the only surgeon noble enough to conduct an exploratory cancer surgery during the Thanksgiving holiday. She’s Castle Connelly MD peer-nominated MD for well-earned reasons. Good bedside manner. Came to Dallas from Indianapolis / Indiana University. She is recognized by UT- Southwestern in Dallas, as well as UT-Anderson as a formidable cancer surgeon.
    WBj — Oct 12, 2022
    About Dr. Sharmila Roy Chowdhury, MD

    • Surgical Oncology
    • English, Bengali, Hindi and Tamil
    • Female
    • 1730285164
    Education & Certifications

    • King Edward Med Hospital|Staten Island University Hospital|University of Medicine/Dentistry
    • Jawaharlal Institute Of Postgraduate Med Education And Research|Providence Hospital
    • General Surgery
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Goshen Health Hospital
    • Medical City Dallas
    • Medical City Frisco
    • Medical City Plano
    • Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Plano

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Sharmila Roy Chowdhury, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Roy Chowdhury is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Roy Chowdhury has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Roy Chowdhury has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Roy Chowdhury works at Goshen Center for Cancer Care in Goshen, IN. View the full address on Dr. Roy Chowdhury’s profile.

    15 patients have reviewed Dr. Roy Chowdhury. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Roy Chowdhury.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Roy Chowdhury, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Roy Chowdhury appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

