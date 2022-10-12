Dr. Sharmila Roy Chowdhury, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Roy Chowdhury is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sharmila Roy Chowdhury, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Sharmila Roy Chowdhury, MD is a Surgical Oncology Specialist in Goshen, IN. They completed their residency with King Edward Med Hospital|Staten Island University Hospital|University of Medicine/Dentistry
Goshen Center for Cancer Care200 High Park Ave, Goshen, IN 46526 Directions
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
How was your appointment with Dr. Roy Chowdhury?
Our daughter fought a Stage 4+ signet ring (liquid) cancer for a full 11 months (albeit, unsuccessfully in the end). Dr. Roy-Chowdhury, MD played a large role in her prolonged survival. It started when she was the only surgeon noble enough to conduct an exploratory cancer surgery during the Thanksgiving holiday. She’s Castle Connelly MD peer-nominated MD for well-earned reasons. Good bedside manner. Came to Dallas from Indianapolis / Indiana University. She is recognized by UT- Southwestern in Dallas, as well as UT-Anderson as a formidable cancer surgeon.
- Surgical Oncology
- English, Bengali, Hindi and Tamil
- Female
- 1730285164
- King Edward Med Hospital|Staten Island University Hospital|University of Medicine/Dentistry
- Jawaharlal Institute Of Postgraduate Med Education And Research|Providence Hospital
- General Surgery
- Goshen Health Hospital
- Medical City Dallas
- Medical City Frisco
- Medical City Plano
- Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Plano
Dr. Roy Chowdhury has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Roy Chowdhury accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Roy Chowdhury has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Roy Chowdhury speaks Bengali, Hindi and Tamil.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Roy Chowdhury. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Roy Chowdhury.
