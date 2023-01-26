See All General Dentists in Jacksonville, FL
Dr. Sharmilla Anand, DMD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Sharmilla Anand, DMD

Dentistry
4.1 (113)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Dr. Sharmilla Anand, DMD is a Dentistry Practitioner in Jacksonville, FL. 

Dr. Anand works at San Marco Smiles in Jacksonville, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Humana and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    San Marco Smiles
    1601 San Marco Blvd, Jacksonville, FL 32207 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (904) 290-2449

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Abscess
Alveolar Bone Loss
Arestin® Therapy
Abscess
Alveolar Bone Loss
Arestin® Therapy

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Abscess Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Abscess
Alveolar Bone Loss Chevron Icon
Arestin® Therapy Chevron Icon
Bad Taste in Mouth Chevron Icon
Bite Adjustment Chevron Icon
Black Hairy Tongue Chevron Icon
Bleeding Gums Chevron Icon
Bonding Disorders Chevron Icon
Bone Grafting Chevron Icon
Bone Loss Chevron Icon
Broken Tooth Chevron Icon
Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Cavity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cavity
Ceramic Dental Crowns Chevron Icon
Chipped Tooth Chevron Icon
Chronic Periodontitis Chevron Icon
Clear Dental Braces Chevron Icon
Composite Fillings Chevron Icon
Computer Imaging for Dental Crowns Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Conditions Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Peridontal Problems Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Procedure Chevron Icon
Crooked Teeth Chevron Icon
Deep Bleaching Chevron Icon
Dental Bonding Chevron Icon
Dental Brace Chevron Icon
Dental Bridge Chevron Icon
Dental Cleaning Chevron Icon
Dental Crown Chevron Icon
Dental Disorders Chevron Icon
Dental Examination Chevron Icon
Dental Hygiene Services Chevron Icon
Dental Injury Chevron Icon
Dental Prophylaxis Chevron Icon
Dental Restoration Chevron Icon
Dental Sealant Chevron Icon
Dental Spacing Chevron Icon
Dental X-Ray Chevron Icon
Digital Impression System Chevron Icon
Dry Mouth Chevron Icon
Dry Tooth Socket Chevron Icon
Edentulism Chevron Icon
Endodontic Treatment Chevron Icon
Excision Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Excision
Fluoride Treatment Chevron Icon
Fluoride Varnish Chevron Icon
Gaps Between Teeth Chevron Icon
Gingivitis Chevron Icon
Grinding of Teeth Chevron Icon
Gum Disease Chevron Icon
Implant-Supported Crown Chevron Icon
Implant-Supported Dentures Chevron Icon
Intraoral Camera Chevron Icon
Invisalign Teen® Chevron Icon
Invisalign® Chevron Icon
Invisible Aligners Chevron Icon
Invisible Dental Braces Chevron Icon
iTero™ Digital Scanning Chevron Icon
Local Anesthesia Chevron Icon
Loose Teeth Chevron Icon
Molar Endodontics Chevron Icon
Nightguard Chevron Icon
Non-Surgical Bite Correction Chevron Icon
Opalescence® Tooth Whitening System Chevron Icon
Orthodontic Aligners Chevron Icon
Overbite Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Overbite
Overjet Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Overjet
Pediatric Dental Exam Chevron Icon
Periodontitis Chevron Icon
Removable Appliances Chevron Icon
Removal of Bone Spur Chevron Icon
Restoration of Dental Implants Chevron Icon
Retainers Chevron Icon
Root Canal Chevron Icon
Root Planing Chevron Icon
Rotary Endodontics Chevron Icon
Simple Tooth Extractions Chevron Icon
Single Visit Root Canals Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Oral Appliances Chevron Icon
Snoring Prevention Chevron Icon
Spacers for Braces Chevron Icon
Sterilization Chevron Icon
Swollen Gums Chevron Icon
Tartar Buildup Chevron Icon
Teeth Extraction Chevron Icon
Teeth Polishing Chevron Icon
Teeth Scaling Chevron Icon
Teeth Whitening Chevron Icon
Tender Gums Chevron Icon
Tooth Abrasion Chevron Icon
Tooth Abscess Chevron Icon
Tooth Attrition Chevron Icon
Tooth Damage Chevron Icon
Tooth Decay Chevron Icon
Tooth Decay Caused by Acid Attack Chevron Icon
Tooth Demineralization Chevron Icon
Tooth Discoloration Chevron Icon
Tooth Discoloration (Resistant to Whitening) Chevron Icon
Tooth Displacement Chevron Icon
Tooth Loss Chevron Icon
Toothache Chevron Icon
Underbite Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Ameritas
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Delta Dental
    • Dental Network of America
    • DenteMax
    • Guardian
    • Humana
    • MetLife
    • Principal Financial Group
    • Total Dental Administrators PPO
    • United Concordia
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 113 ratings
    Patient Ratings (113)
    5 Star
    (82)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (4)
    1 Star
    (22)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Anand?

    Jan 26, 2023
    Everyone was very nice. Got my service done and was satiafied.
    AARON KOONS in Jacksonville , FL — Jan 26, 2023
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Sharmilla Anand, DMD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Sharmilla Anand, DMD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Anand to family and friends

    Dr. Anand's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Anand

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Sharmilla Anand, DMD.

    About Dr. Sharmilla Anand, DMD

    Specialties
    • Dentistry
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1144398595
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Sharmilla Anand, DMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Anand is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Anand has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Anand has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Anand works at San Marco Smiles in Jacksonville, FL. View the full address on Dr. Anand’s profile.

    113 patients have reviewed Dr. Anand. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Anand.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Anand, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Anand appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Sharmilla Anand, DMD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.