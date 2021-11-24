Overview

Dr. Sharmini Long, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Parker, CO. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from U Of Tx Southwestern Med Sch At Dallas and is affiliated with Parker Adventist Hospital.



Dr. Long works at Parker Endocrinology in Parker, CO with other offices in Lone Tree, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Hypothyroidism and Thyroid Goiter along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.