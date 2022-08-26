Overview of Dr. Sharolyn Cook, DO

Dr. Sharolyn Cook, DO is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Bartlesville, OK. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiology. They graduated from Oklahoma State University / College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension St. John Jane Phillips.



Dr. Cook works at Ascension Medical Group St. John Heart and Vascular Center Bartlesville in Bartlesville, OK. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease and Chest Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.