Dr. Sharolyn Cook, DO is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Bartlesville, OK. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiology. They graduated from Oklahoma State University / College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension St. John Jane Phillips.
Ascension Medical Group St. John Heart and Vascular Center Bartlesville3460 E Frank Phillips Blvd, Bartlesville, OK 74006 Directions (918) 332-3600Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension St. John Jane Phillips
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Bakery & Confectionary Union Plan
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Oklahoma
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- National Elevator
- UnitedHealthCare
Answered all my questions. Explained why the tests were being scheduled. Didn't rush visit.
- Interventional Cardiology
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1306064944
Education & Certifications
- Oklahoma State Univ Center For Health Sciences College of Osteopathic Medicine
- Oklahoma State University / College of Osteopathic Medicine
- Missouri Southern University
- Cardiology, Internal Medicine and Interventional Cardiology
Dr. Cook has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cook accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cook has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cook has seen patients for Heart Disease and Chest Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cook on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
