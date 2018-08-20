Dr. Sharon Altman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Altman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sharon Altman, MD
Overview of Dr. Sharon Altman, MD
Dr. Sharon Altman, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Pittsburgh, PA. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with UPMC Presbyterian.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Altman's Office Locations
- 1 3811 Ohara St, Pittsburgh, PA 15213 Directions (412) 624-1000
Hospital Affiliations
- UPMC Presbyterian
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Altman helped my mother so much. She looked at her whole situation including her physical and mental health - and her age. Family situation etc... we got her on the right meds at the right dosage and saw great improvement. She is patient but direct. My mom needed to have someone tell her the trut- directly -about a few things and she did. But in a very caring way. She helped my mom so much. And helped our whole family.
About Dr. Sharon Altman, MD
- Psychiatry
- English
- 1780843011
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH MEDICAL CENTER
