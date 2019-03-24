Dr. Sharon Banks, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Banks is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sharon Banks, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Sharon Banks, DO
Dr. Sharon Banks, DO is a Rheumatology Specialist in Hershey, PA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Lancaster General Hospital, Milton S Hershey Medical Center, Penn State Health Holy Spirit Medical Center, Wellspan Chambersburg Hospital and Wellspan Waynesboro Hospital.
Dr. Banks' Office Locations
Mshmc-rehab Hospital500 University Dr, Hershey, PA 17033 Directions (717) 531-4921Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
The Milton S. Hershey Medical Center Physician Group3100 Schoolhouse Rd, Middletown, PA 17057 Directions (717) 761-8900Thursday9:45am - 3:00pm
Select Physical Therapy3025 MARKET ST, Camp Hill, PA 17011 Directions (717) 761-8900
University Physician Group Fishburn Family Center845 FISHBURN RD, Hershey, PA 17033 Directions (717) 531-8181
Hospital Affiliations
- Lancaster General Hospital
- Milton S Hershey Medical Center
- Penn State Health Holy Spirit Medical Center
- Wellspan Chambersburg Hospital
- Wellspan Waynesboro Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Geisinger Health Plan
- UPMC
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Banks is an amazing Dr. who truly cares about medicine and her patients. I have seen several Rheumatologists and she is absolutely the BEST. There is no guess work with her; if she doesn't know...she will get to the bottom of the situation. I feel totally safe and secure with her as my Dr. Hershey Medical needs to clone this amazing Dr.
About Dr. Sharon Banks, DO
- Rheumatology
- 27 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Banks has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Banks accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Banks has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Banks has seen patients for Fibromyalgia, Arthritis and Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Banks on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Banks. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Banks.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Banks, there are benefits to both methods.