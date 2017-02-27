See All Pediatricians in Augusta, GA
Dr. Sharon Beall, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Sharon Beall, MD

Pediatrics
5.0 (7)
Accepting new patients
33 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Sharon Beall, MD

Dr. Sharon Beall, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Augusta, GA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA and is affiliated with Augusta University Medical Center.

Dr. Beall works at AU CARDIOVASCULAR CENTER in Augusta, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
These providers are on the medical staff of Augusta University Health
Compare with other Pediatric Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. George Hsu, MD
Dr. George Hsu, MD
5.0 (1)
View Profile
Dr. Pinkalkumar Patel, MD
Dr. Pinkalkumar Patel, MD
0.0 (0)
View Profile
Dr. Bruce Leclair, MD
Dr. Bruce Leclair, MD
3.8 (10)
View Profile
These providers are on the medical staff of Augusta University Health.

Dr. Beall's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Au Cardiovascular Center
    1120 15th St # BBR-5513, Augusta, GA 30912 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (706) 721-7396

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Augusta University Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Hearing Screening
Immunization Administration
Obesity Counseling
Hearing Screening
Immunization Administration
Obesity Counseling

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Hearing Screening Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Obesity Counseling Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Newborn Jaundice Chevron Icon
Rapid Flu Test Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Beall?

    Feb 27, 2017
    My 16 year old son has been a patient of Dr Beall's since birth. She's a great doctor and her office staff is amazing (many have been with her the whole time I've been going). I also have a 2 year old and the first year I took her to 2 other pediatricians who are in closer proximity to where we live. I took for granted that every doctor would be as good as Dr Beall. I was wrong. She is thorough, very knowledgeable, personable, and works in sick children very quickly.
    Jennifer Allen in North Augusta, SC — Feb 27, 2017
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Sharon Beall, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Sharon Beall, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Beall to family and friends

    Dr. Beall's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Beall

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Sharon Beall, MD.

    About Dr. Sharon Beall, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 33 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1821086695
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Medical College of Georgia Hospital and Clinic
    Residency
    Internship
    • Medical College of Georgia Hospital and Clinic
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Sharon Beall, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Beall is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Beall has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Beall has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Beall works at AU CARDIOVASCULAR CENTER in Augusta, GA. View the full address on Dr. Beall’s profile.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Beall. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Beall.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Beall, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Beall appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Sharon Beall, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.