Dr. Sharon Beall, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Augusta, GA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA and is affiliated with Augusta University Medical Center.
Dr. Beall's Office Locations
Au Cardiovascular Center1120 15th St # BBR-5513, Augusta, GA 30912 Directions (706) 721-7396
Hospital Affiliations
- Augusta University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
My 16 year old son has been a patient of Dr Beall's since birth. She's a great doctor and her office staff is amazing (many have been with her the whole time I've been going). I also have a 2 year old and the first year I took her to 2 other pediatricians who are in closer proximity to where we live. I took for granted that every doctor would be as good as Dr Beall. I was wrong. She is thorough, very knowledgeable, personable, and works in sick children very quickly.
About Dr. Sharon Beall, MD
- Pediatrics
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1821086695
Education & Certifications
- Medical College of Georgia Hospital and Clinic
- Medical College of Georgia Hospital and Clinic
- MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Beall has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Beall accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Beall has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Beall. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Beall.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Beall, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Beall appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.