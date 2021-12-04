Dr. Sharon Beckhard, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Beckhard is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sharon Beckhard, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Sharon Beckhard, MD
Dr. Sharon Beckhard, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Bethlehem, PA. They specialize in Neurology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with St. Luke's Hospital - Bethlehem Campus and St. Luke’s Anderson Campus.
Dr. Beckhard works at
Dr. Beckhard's Office Locations
Neurology of Bethlehem PC2045 Westgate Dr Ste 203, Bethlehem, PA 18017 Directions (610) 867-5260
St. Luke's Hospital801 Ostrum St, Bethlehem, PA 18015 Directions (484) 526-5024
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Luke's Hospital - Bethlehem Campus
- St. Luke’s Anderson Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Found Dr. Beckhard a knowledgeable, caring and supportive doctor. Spent triple the time of any other doctor on the first visit to thoroughly go over all symptoms and questions. Would recommend her to anyone who suspects Parkinson's Disease. Glad I found her!
About Dr. Sharon Beckhard, MD
- Neurology
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1649236704
Education & Certifications
- THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Beckhard has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Beckhard accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Beckhard has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Beckhard works at
Dr. Beckhard has seen patients for Peripheral Nerve Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Beckhard on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Beckhard. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Beckhard.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Beckhard, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Beckhard appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.