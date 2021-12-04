Overview of Dr. Sharon Beckhard, MD

Dr. Sharon Beckhard, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Bethlehem, PA. They specialize in Neurology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with St. Luke's Hospital - Bethlehem Campus and St. Luke’s Anderson Campus.



Dr. Beckhard works at Neurology Of Bethlehem in Bethlehem, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Peripheral Nerve Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.