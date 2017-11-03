See All Cardiothoracic Surgery in San Jose, CA
Dr. Sharon Bogerty, MD

Cardiothoracic Surgery
5.0 (3)
Map Pin Small San Jose, CA
Accepting new patients
50 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Sharon Bogerty, MD

Dr. Sharon Bogerty, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in San Jose, CA. They specialize in Cardiothoracic Surgery, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Thoracic Cardiovascular Surgery. They graduated from STANFORD UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Santa Clara Valley Medical Center.

Dr. Bogerty works at SHARON A BOGERTY MD INC in San Jose, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Bogerty's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Sharon A Bogerty MD Inc
    105 N Bascom Ave Ste 101B, San Jose, CA 95128 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (408) 971-4994

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Santa Clara Valley Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

Search for conditions or procedures.
Lung Removal (Partial or Complete): Open, or Resection of Lung Tumor: Open
Lung Cancer
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision
Lung Removal (Partial or Complete): Open, or Resection of Lung Tumor: Open
Lung Cancer
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision

Treatment frequency



Lung Removal (Partial or Complete): Open, or Resection of Lung Tumor: Open Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Chest CT (incl. Heart and Lungs) Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Decortication and Pleurectomy Chevron Icon
Empyema Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Empyema
Lobectomy, Open Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Thoracoscopic Wedge Resection Chevron Icon
Tracheal Surgery Chevron Icon
Video-Assisted Thoracoscopic Surgery (VATS) or Thoracotomy Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acid Reflux Surgery Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Cardiac Catheterization (incl. Coronary Angiography) Chevron Icon
Cardiac Tamponade Chevron Icon
Cardioverter-Defibrillator or Pacemaker Insertion, Removal or Repair Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Endocarditis Chevron Icon
Esophageal Fistula Chevron Icon
Excision of Stomach Tumor Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastrotomy Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Lung Abscess Chevron Icon
Mediastinal Tumors, Malignant Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Open Thymectomy Chevron Icon
Pacemaker Insertion or Replacement Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Artery Catheterization Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Pleural Cancer Chevron Icon
Removal or Revision of Pacemaker or Cardioverter and-or Defibrillator Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Robotic Heller Myotomy for the Treatment of Achalasia Chevron Icon
Spinal Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Sympathectomy Chevron Icon
Thoracoscopic Lobectomy Chevron Icon
Thoracoscopic Segmentectomy Chevron Icon
Thyroid Lobectomy Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Thyroidectomy or Thyroid Lobectomy Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Nov 03, 2017
    Everything went as expected. Dr. Bogarty is a busy surgeon. She handled my Bronchoscopy expertly, and she has a great bedside manner. Her front office staff was very helpful getting my surgery expidited and dealing with my insurance company. I appreciate that she and her staff acknowledged that I am a busy person, and this surgery was necessary at a very inconvenient time. I highly recommend Dr. Bogerty. All the staff at O'Connor also told me that they think that she is the best!
    — Nov 03, 2017
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Sharon Bogerty, MD
    About Dr. Sharon Bogerty, MD

    Specialties
    • Cardiothoracic Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 50 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1023231651
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • STANFORD UNIVERSITY
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Thoracic Cardiovascular Surgery
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Sharon Bogerty, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bogerty is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Bogerty has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Bogerty has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Bogerty works at SHARON A BOGERTY MD INC in San Jose, CA. View the full address on Dr. Bogerty’s profile.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Bogerty. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bogerty.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bogerty, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bogerty appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

