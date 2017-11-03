Dr. Sharon Bogerty, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bogerty is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sharon Bogerty, MD
Overview of Dr. Sharon Bogerty, MD
Dr. Sharon Bogerty, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in San Jose, CA. They specialize in Cardiothoracic Surgery, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Thoracic Cardiovascular Surgery. They graduated from STANFORD UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Santa Clara Valley Medical Center.
Dr. Bogerty works at
Dr. Bogerty's Office Locations
Sharon A Bogerty MD Inc105 N Bascom Ave Ste 101B, San Jose, CA 95128 Directions (408) 971-4994
Hospital Affiliations
- Santa Clara Valley Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Everything went as expected. Dr. Bogarty is a busy surgeon. She handled my Bronchoscopy expertly, and she has a great bedside manner. Her front office staff was very helpful getting my surgery expidited and dealing with my insurance company. I appreciate that she and her staff acknowledged that I am a busy person, and this surgery was necessary at a very inconvenient time. I highly recommend Dr. Bogerty. All the staff at O’Connor also told me that they think that she is the best!
About Dr. Sharon Bogerty, MD
- Cardiothoracic Surgery
- 50 years of experience
- English
- 1023231651
Education & Certifications
- STANFORD UNIVERSITY
- Thoracic Cardiovascular Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bogerty has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bogerty accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bogerty has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Bogerty. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bogerty.
