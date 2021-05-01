Dr. Boyer has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sharon Boyer, DO
Overview of Dr. Sharon Boyer, DO
Dr. Sharon Boyer, DO is a Gynecology Specialist in Mesa, AZ. They specialize in Gynecology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from University of Medicine And Dentistry of New Jersey / New Jersey School of Osteopathic Medicine.
Dr. Boyer works at
Dr. Boyer's Office Locations
Apogee Critical Care Clinics Inc4824 E Baseline Rd Ste 132, Mesa, AZ 85206 Directions (480) 969-5613
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
The last visit I had with Dr. Boyer was just as professional as the first visit. She asks LOTS of questions so she understands your problem. I can only say that since she is a woman she wants all women to have a pain free exam.
About Dr. Sharon Boyer, DO
- Gynecology
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1790759926
Education & Certifications
- University of Medicine And Dentistry of New Jersey / New Jersey School of Osteopathic Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Boyer accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Boyer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Boyer works at
29 patients have reviewed Dr. Boyer. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Boyer.
