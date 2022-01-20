Dr. Burnside has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sharon Burnside, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Sharon Burnside, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Knoxville, TN. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from Medical University of South Carolina and is affiliated with Tennova Healthcare North Knoxville Medical Center.
Sharon R. Burnside M.d. PC6906 Kingston Pike Ste 200, Knoxville, TN 37919 Directions (865) 588-4044
- Tennova Healthcare North Knoxville Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
I am very happy with Dr Burnside and the help she has provided me. She is an excellent listener and I feel she knows and understands me.
About Dr. Sharon Burnside, MD
- Psychiatry
- 30 years of experience
- English
- Medical University of South Carolina
- Psychiatry
Dr. Burnside accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Burnside has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
30 patients have reviewed Dr. Burnside. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Burnside.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Burnside, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Burnside appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.