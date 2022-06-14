Overview of Dr. Sharon Callison, MD

Dr. Sharon Callison, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Huntsville, AL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM and is affiliated with Huntsville Hospital.



Dr. Callison works at Tennessee Valley OB/GYN Clinic in Huntsville, AL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.