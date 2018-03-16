Dr. Sharon Chaney, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chaney is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sharon Chaney, MD
Overview
Dr. Sharon Chaney, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Vestavia Hls, AL. They completed their residency with BAPTIST HEALTH SYSTEM
Dr. Chaney works at
Locations
1
MDVIP - Vestavia, Alabama2008 Stonegate Trl Ste 100, Vestavia Hls, AL 35242 Directions (205) 598-6956
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Insurance Accepted
- Cigna
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Chaney?
Beautiful lady and great Doctor who really cares about her patients.
About Dr. Sharon Chaney, MD
- Internal Medicine
- English
- Female
- 1083702849
Education & Certifications
- BAPTIST HEALTH SYSTEM
Hospital Affiliations
- Grandview Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chaney has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chaney accepts Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Chaney using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Chaney has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chaney works at
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Chaney. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chaney.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chaney, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chaney appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.