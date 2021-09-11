Overview of Dr. Sharon Cole, MD

Dr. Sharon Cole, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Findlay, OH. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Blanchard Valley Hospital, Bluffton Hospital, Hardin Memorial Hospital, Mercy Health - St. Rita’s Medical Center, Mercy Health - Tiffin Hospital, ProMedica Fostoria Community Hospital, ProMedica Toledo Hospital and Wyandot Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Cole works at Orion Cancer Care in Findlay, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Breast Cancer, Anemia and Secondary Malignancies along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.