Overview of Dr. Sharon Cox, MD

Dr. Sharon Cox, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Columbia, MD. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL.



Dr. Cox works at Columbia Medical Practice Family Practice in Columbia, MD with other offices in Washington, DC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.