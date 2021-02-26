See All Podiatric Surgeons in Tamarac, FL
Dr. Sharon Cuffy, DPM

Podiatric Surgery
5.0 (4)
Map Pin Small Tamarac, FL
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Sharon Cuffy, DPM

Dr. Sharon Cuffy, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Tamarac, FL. 

Dr. Cuffy works at Barry University Foot and Ankle Institute in Tamarac, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Dr. Cuffy's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Barry University Foot and Ankle Institute
    7301 N University Dr Ste 305, Tamarac, FL 33321 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 546-9948
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Florida Woodmont Hospital
  • Broward Health Coral Springs

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Hammer Toe
Plantar Fasciitis
Achilles Tendinitis
Hammer Toe
Plantar Fasciitis
Achilles Tendinitis

Treatment frequency



Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Exercise Counseling Chevron Icon
Exercise Program Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Surgery Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Foot Deformities Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Heel Pain Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Ingrown Toenail Chevron Icon
Ingrown Toenail Surgery Chevron Icon
Ingrown Toenail Treatment Chevron Icon
Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
Non-Traumatic Rupture of Achilles Tendon Chevron Icon
Spider Vein Sclerotherapy Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Wound Care and Management Chevron Icon
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Feb 26, 2021
    First visit with Dr. Cuffy. I appreciated her approach with me. She gave me options, asked questions and insured that I understood what she was talking about. I liked her suggestions and her candid conversation about my foot and what could be done.
    Carla Holness — Feb 26, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Sharon Cuffy, DPM
    About Dr. Sharon Cuffy, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatric Surgery
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1619209129
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Sharon Cuffy, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cuffy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Cuffy has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Cuffy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Cuffy works at Barry University Foot and Ankle Institute in Tamarac, FL. View the full address on Dr. Cuffy’s profile.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Cuffy. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cuffy.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cuffy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cuffy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Primary Care
