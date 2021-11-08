Dr. Sharon Curtis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Curtis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sharon Curtis, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Sharon Curtis, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Dyer, IN. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI / COLUMBIA CAMPUS.
Dr. Curtis works at
Locations
1
Franciscan Health Hammond24 Joliet St, Dyer, IN 46311 Directions (219) 322-5747
2
Frederick R Klepsch MD PC2050 N Main St Ste C, Crown Point, IN 46307 Directions (219) 662-3300
- 3 1200 N James St, Jacksonville, AR 72076 Directions (501) 982-5000
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
With our initial visit I feel like she spent a lot of time asking my daughter questions to really get to know her. She seemed very genuine and caring. I felt she was very professional. I was impressed with the amount of time she took to get to know my daughter. She did not suggest medication, and I was ok with that decision. She let us know that if anything changes I can make another appointment. It would be easier to get an after we had our initial visit. I was happy with our visit.
About Dr. Sharon Curtis, MD
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- 29 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI / COLUMBIA CAMPUS
