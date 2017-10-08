Overview of Dr. Sharon Dechiara, MD

Dr. Sharon Dechiara, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Mount Kisco, NY. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Columbia University / College of Physicians And Surgeons.



Dr. Dechiara works at SPA CHIARA in Mount Kisco, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.