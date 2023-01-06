Dr. Sharon Diamond, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Diamond is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sharon Diamond, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in New York, NY. They completed their residency with Mount Sinai Hospital
Office61 E 86TH ST, New York, NY 10028 Directions
Dr Diamond has served all her patient with such good care over the years. Dr diamond change the life of so many in so many ways. Dr Diamond put her heart into her profession and do what was neccessary to make her patient feel cared for in every way possible. She is her name (Diamond) the gem everyone loves. As an employee i considered myself very lucky. She is always there whenever i needed her in anyway. She is loved dearly by all her patients. The moments we spent together has been the best. she is very generous at heart and would happily go all way out to help her patient. she is very detailed and very organized in everything that she does. She is so ontop of her patient reports even when she is away. She is just amazing in every way possible. we love her so dearly... Thank you for all the wonderful and priceless moments you have given to us. Congratulations again on your retirement. God bless.
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- Female
- 1447361142
- Mount Sinai Hospital
- Mount Sinai Hospital|Mt Sinai Hospital
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- Mount Sinai Hospital
Dr. Diamond has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Diamond has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
