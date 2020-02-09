See All Pediatricians in Orlando, FL
Dr. Sharon Dicristofaro, MD

Pediatrics
2.8 (10)
Accepting new patients
22 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Sharon Dicristofaro, MD

Dr. Sharon Dicristofaro, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Orlando, FL. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from MARSHALL UNIVERSITY.

Dr. Dicristofaro works at AdventHealth Medical Group Pediatrics at Waterford Lakes in Orlando, FL. They are accepting new patients.

Dr. Dicristofaro's Office Locations

  1. 1
    AdventHealth Medical Group Pediatrics at Waterford Lakes
    11317 Lake Underhill Rd Ste 600, Orlando, FL 32825

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Circumcision
Administrative Physical
Newborn Jaundice
Abdominal Pain
Acne
Acute Laryngitis
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Sinusitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
ADHD and-or ADD
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Allergic Rhinitis
Anemia
Animal Allergies
Anxiety
Asthma
Back Pain
Bacterial Sepsis
Bronchiolitis
Bronchospasm
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails
Cellulitis
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome
Common Cold
Conduct Disorder
Confusion
Constipation
Contact Dermatitis
Cough
Dermatitis
Diabetes Type 1
Diarrhea
Difficulty With Walking
Dizziness
Dysentery
Dyslipidemia
Dysphagia
Ear Ache
Earwax Buildup
Enteritis
Excessive Sweating
Fever
Gait Abnormality
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Hair Loss
Headache
Herpes Simplex Infection
Hives
Hydrocele
Hyperlipidemia
Hypotension
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
Immunization Administration
Impetigo
Influenza (Flu)
Insomnia
Itchy Skin
Joint Pain
Lactose Intolerance
Laryngitis
Limb Pain
Lipid Disorders
Low Back Pain
Malaise and Fatigue
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Menstrual Migraine
Migraine
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Nail and Nail Bed Infection
Nasopharyngitis
Nausea
Nosebleed
Obesity
Otitis Media
Outer Ear Infection
Overweight
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Pediatric Obesity
Pediatric Overweight
Pharyngitis
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Pneumonia
Pollen Allergy
Polyuria
Rash
Ringworm
Sinus Tachycardia
Sinusitis
Strep Throat
Stye
Swine Flu
Vertigo
Viral Enteritis
Viral Infection
Warts
Wellness Examination
Wheezing
Yeast Infections

Ratings & Reviews
2.8
Average provider rating
Based on 10 ratings
Patient Ratings (10)
5 Star
(4)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(2)
1 Star
(4)
Feb 09, 2020
I can't believe people are rating Dr.D & this practice anything less than a 5! Dr.D is absolutely amazing! She has taken care of my girls for the last 4 years since we relocated and I can only say positive things!! She takes her time, does a FULL eval each time, has no problem referring out if need-be, and will write meds for the kids w/o us parents having to BEG lol Excellent practice, highly recommend!
Jessica Jones — Feb 09, 2020
Photo: Dr. Sharon Dicristofaro, MD
About Dr. Sharon Dicristofaro, MD

Specialties
  Pediatrics
Specialties
Years of Experience
  22 years of experience
Years of Experience
Languages Spoken
  English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  1316941289
Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  MARSHALL UNIVERSITY
Medical Education

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Sharon Dicristofaro, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dicristofaro is offering online scheduling or call the provider's office for more information.

Dr. Dicristofaro has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Dicristofaro has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider's office at for more information.

Dr. Dicristofaro works at AdventHealth Medical Group Pediatrics at Waterford Lakes in Orlando, FL. View the full address on Dr. Dicristofaro's profile.

10 patients have reviewed Dr. Dicristofaro. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dicristofaro.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dicristofaro, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dicristofaro appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

