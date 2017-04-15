Dr. Sharon D'Mello, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. D'Mello is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sharon D'Mello, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Sharon D'Mello, MD is a Pediatric Gastroenterology Specialist in Hackensack, NJ. They specialize in Pediatric Gastroenterology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Gastroenterology. They graduated from Umdnj - New Jersey Medical School and is affiliated with Hackensack University Medical Center.
Locations
Hackensack University Medical Center Pediatric Gastroenterology155 Polifly Rd Ste 102, Hackensack, NJ 07601 Directions (201) 455-7988
Hospital Affiliations
- Hackensack University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Devon Health
- First Health
- Health Net
- MagnaCare
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
This is one of the best doctor's I have ever taken my children to. I highly recommend her to anyone who is looking for a great Pediatric Gastroenterology doctor. My son has eosinophilic esophagitis and I don't know what we would have done without her.
About Dr. Sharon D'Mello, MD
- Pediatric Gastroenterology
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1639375157
Education & Certifications
- Umdnj - New Jersey Medical School
- Pediatric Gastroenterology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. D'Mello has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. D'Mello accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. D'Mello has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. D'Mello. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. D'Mello.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. D'Mello, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. D'Mello appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.