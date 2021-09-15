Dr. Sharon Duval, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Duval is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sharon Duval, MD
Overview of Dr. Sharon Duval, MD
Dr. Sharon Duval, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Elgin, IL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Illinois At Chicago College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Advocate Sherman Hospital.
Dr. Duval works at
Dr. Duval's Office Locations
Northwestern Medicine Regional Medical Group1600 N Randall Rd Ste 225, Elgin, IL 60123 Directions (847) 214-5100
Duly Health and Care - Internal Medicine745 Fletcher Dr Ste 101, Elgin, IL 60123 Directions (847) 742-3525
Family Health and Fitness Specialists Ltd.455 Briargate Dr, South Elgin, IL 60177 Directions (847) 622-0506
Premiere Womens Health Associates Sc1710 N Randall Rd Ste 360, Elgin, IL 60123 Directions (847) 214-5100
Hospital Affiliations
- Advocate Sherman Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cigna-HealthSpring
- CorVel
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Illinois
- First Health
- HealthLink
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- HFN
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Husky Health
- LifeSynch
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Private HealthCare Systems
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- UniCare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Viant
Ratings & Reviews
The best! Professional, co.passionate, explains everything as she interviews or examines you. She always has enough time for her patients, didn't feel rushed. She will be our forever primary!
About Dr. Sharon Duval, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1366634487
Education & Certifications
- Loyola University Medical Center
- University Of Illinois At Chicago College Of Medicine
- University Of Illinois
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Duval has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Duval accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
52 patients have reviewed Dr. Duval. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Duval.
