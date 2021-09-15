Overview of Dr. Sharon Duval, MD

Dr. Sharon Duval, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Elgin, IL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Illinois At Chicago College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Advocate Sherman Hospital.



Dr. Duval works at Northwestern Medicine Regional Medical Group in Elgin, IL with other offices in South Elgin, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.