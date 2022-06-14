Dr. Dykes accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sharon Dykes, MD
Overview
Dr. Sharon Dykes, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Saint Paul, MN. They specialize in General Surgery, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from BROWN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with M Health Fairview Southdale Hospital.
They frequently treat conditions like Removal or Destruction of Rectal or Intestinal Tumor (incl. Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy and Sigmoidoscopy and Control of Hemorrhage) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 2355 Fairview Ave N Pmb 207, Saint Paul, MN 55113 Directions (612) 293-9977
Hospital Affiliations
- M Health Fairview Southdale Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Dykes?
Dr Dykes was wonderful!! She performed my colonoscopy and was both gentle and reassuring…she explained everything and I was able to watch on a monitor as she was doing the exam. I would highly recommend her!
About Dr. Sharon Dykes, MD
- General Surgery
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1265487284
Education & Certifications
- BROWN UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dykes has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dykes has seen patients for Removal or Destruction of Rectal or Intestinal Tumor (incl. Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy and Sigmoidoscopy and Control of Hemorrhage), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dykes on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Dykes. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dykes.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dykes, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dykes appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.