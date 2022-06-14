Overview

Dr. Sharon Dykes, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Saint Paul, MN. They specialize in General Surgery, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from BROWN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with M Health Fairview Southdale Hospital.



They frequently treat conditions like Removal or Destruction of Rectal or Intestinal Tumor (incl. Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy and Sigmoidoscopy and Control of Hemorrhage) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.