See All General Surgeons in Saint Paul, MN
Dr. Sharon Dykes, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Sharon Dykes, MD

General Surgery
3.9 (15)
Call for new patient details
32 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Sharon Dykes, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Saint Paul, MN. They specialize in General Surgery, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from BROWN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with M Health Fairview Southdale Hospital.

They frequently treat conditions like Removal or Destruction of Rectal or Intestinal Tumor (incl. Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy and Sigmoidoscopy and Control of Hemorrhage) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
These providers are on the medical staff of Mayo
Compare with other General Surgery Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Benzon Dy, MD
Dr. Benzon Dy, MD
5.0 (9)
View Profile
Dr. Mark Stegall, MD
Dr. Mark Stegall, MD
5.0 (1)
View Profile
Dr. Taxiarchis Kourelis, MD
Dr. Taxiarchis Kourelis, MD
5.0 (1)
View Profile
These providers are on the medical staff of Mayo.

Locations

  1. 1
    2355 Fairview Ave N Pmb 207, Saint Paul, MN 55113 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (612) 293-9977

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • M Health Fairview Southdale Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Removal or Destruction of Rectal or Intestinal Tumor (incl. Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, Sigmoidoscopy and Control of Hemorrhage)
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System
Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, and Sigmoidoscopy
Removal or Destruction of Rectal or Intestinal Tumor (incl. Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, Sigmoidoscopy and Control of Hemorrhage)
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System
Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, and Sigmoidoscopy

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Removal or Destruction of Rectal or Intestinal Tumor (incl. Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, Sigmoidoscopy and Control of Hemorrhage) Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, and Sigmoidoscopy Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Anal Fistula Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Dykes?

    Jun 14, 2022
    Dr Dykes was wonderful!! She performed my colonoscopy and was both gentle and reassuring…she explained everything and I was able to watch on a monitor as she was doing the exam. I would highly recommend her!
    Daisy — Jun 14, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Sharon Dykes, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Sharon Dykes, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Dykes to family and friends

    Dr. Dykes' Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Dykes

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Sharon Dykes, MD.

    About Dr. Sharon Dykes, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 32 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1265487284
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • BROWN UNIVERSITY
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Dykes has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Dykes has seen patients for Removal or Destruction of Rectal or Intestinal Tumor (incl. Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy and Sigmoidoscopy and Control of Hemorrhage), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dykes on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    15 patients have reviewed Dr. Dykes. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dykes.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dykes, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dykes appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Sharon Dykes, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.