Dr. Fried has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sharon Fried, MD
Overview
Dr. Sharon Fried, MD is a Dermatologist in Englewood, NJ. They specialize in Dermatology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Englewood Hospital And Medical Center.
Dr. Fried works at
Locations
Carolyn E Goodstein MD PA180 N Dean St, Englewood, NJ 07631 Directions (201) 569-9800
Hospital Affiliations
- Englewood Hospital And Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I went to Dr Sharon Fried for a “bump” that appeared on my arm. It wasn’t for Dermatology, but It was very handy that the Dr’s Surgeon husband Dr Kenneth Fried next suite. They both to too great care, along with their staff.
About Dr. Sharon Fried, MD
- Dermatology
- 43 years of experience
- English, Hebrew
- 1740236975
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK UNIVERSITY
- Dermatology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fried accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fried has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fried has seen patients for Rash, Itchy Skin and Incision and Removal of Foreign Object, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fried on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Fried speaks Hebrew.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Fried. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fried.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fried, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fried appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.