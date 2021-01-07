Overview of Dr. Sharon Garnand, MD

Dr. Sharon Garnand, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Edgewood, NM. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from University of New Mexico School of Medicine.



Dr. Garnand works at Edgewood Pediatric Clinic LLC in Edgewood, NM. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.