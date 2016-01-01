Overview of Dr. Sharon Geimer, MD

Dr. Sharon Geimer, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Sterling Heights, MI. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak and Beaumont Hospital, Troy.



Dr. Geimer works at Riverbend Healthcare in Sterling Heights, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.