Dr. Sharon Gendi, MD
Overview
Dr. Sharon Gendi, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Cypress, TX. They completed their fellowship with UMDNJ/NJ Med Sch
Locations
Cypress Heart and Vascular Center Pllc21212 Northwest Fwy Ste 505, Cypress, TX 77429 Directions (281) 890-0263
Clinica San Luis11850 FM 1960 Rd W, Houston, TX 77065 Directions (281) 894-5400
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Houston Healthcare Kingwood
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Sharon Gendi, MD
- Allergy & Immunology
- English, Arabic
- 1326233644
Education & Certifications
- UMDNJ/NJ Med Sch
- University of South Florida
- New Jersey Medical School (UMDNJ)
- Allergy & Immunology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gendi accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gendi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gendi speaks Arabic.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Gendi. The overall rating for this provider is 2.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gendi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gendi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gendi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.