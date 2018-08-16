Overview of Dr. Sharon Gibson, MD

Dr. Sharon Gibson, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Providence, RI. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / MEDICAL CENTER.



Dr. Gibson works at University Head & Neck Surgery, Inc. in Providence, RI with other offices in East Greenwich, RI and Warwick, RI. They frequently treat conditions like Otitis Media along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.