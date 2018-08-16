Dr. Sharon Gibson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gibson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sharon Gibson, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Sharon Gibson, MD
Dr. Sharon Gibson, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Providence, RI. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / MEDICAL CENTER.
Dr. Gibson's Office Locations
Pediatric Otolaryngology 830 Eddy Street Providence830 Eddy St, Providence, RI 02905 Directions (401) 274-2300
Opitmal Heath Group LLC1351 S County Trl Bldg 3, East Greenwich, RI 02818 Directions (401) 885-8484
The Ent Center of Ri LLC55 Lambert Lind Hwy, Warwick, RI 02886 Directions (401) 732-0414
Wih Professional Billing101 Dudley St, Providence, RI 02905 Directions (401) 274-1100MondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Gibson has been fabulous through tubes twice for my 18 month and then 3 year old and then again with a vocal chord issue for my daughter. She lets the parents make the kids comfortable and really explains all the options and pros and cons.
About Dr. Sharon Gibson, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 36 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1801904958
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / MEDICAL CENTER
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gibson has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gibson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gibson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gibson has seen patients for Otitis Media, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gibson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Gibson speaks Spanish.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Gibson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gibson.
