Dr. Sharon Glick, MD

Pediatric Dermatology
5.0 (1)
Call for new patient details
35 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Sharon Glick, MD is a Pediatric Dermatology Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Pediatric Dermatology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from ALBERT EINSTEIN MEDICAL CENTER.

Dr. Glick works at SUNY Downstate Medical Center, University Hospital of Brooklyn in Brooklyn, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema), Rash and Ringworm along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Downstate Dermatology Asscts
    450 Clarkson Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11203 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 270-1230
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Sunday
    9:00am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Rash
Ringworm
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Rash
Ringworm

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Rash
Ringworm
Acanthosis Nigricans
Acne
Dry Skin
Hair Loss
Seborrheic Dermatitis
Contact Dermatitis
Dermatitis
Folliculitis
Fungal Nail Infection
Hidradenitis
Hives
Impetigo
Intertrigo
Itchy Skin
Keloid Scar
Melanoma Screening
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection
Pityriasis Rosea
Psoriasis
Rosacea
Skin Discoloration
Tinea Versicolor
Warts
Acne Surgery
Actinic Keratosis
Athlete's Foot
Boil
Bowenoid Papulosis
Burn Injuries
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails
Canker Sore
Cellulitis
Chickenpox
Dermatomyositis
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Cosmetics
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Detergents
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Metals
Erythema Multiforme
Excessive Sweating
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion
Excision of Skin Lesion
Genital Warts
Granuloma of Skin
Henoch–Schönlein Purpura (HSP)
Herpes Simplex Infection
Jock Itch
Latex Allergy
Lice
Lichen Planus
Lipomas
Nail and Nail Bed Infection
Parapsoriasis
Pemphigus
Pilonidal Cyst
Plantar Wart
Pubic Lice (Crabs)
Purpura
Scabies
Seborrheic Keratosis
Second-Degree Burns
Shaving of Skin Lesion
Shingles
Skin Tag Removal
Skin Ulcer
Sunburn
Telogen Effluvium
    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.