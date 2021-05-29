Dr. Sharon Goldberg, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Goldberg is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sharon Goldberg, MD
Overview of Dr. Sharon Goldberg, MD
Dr. Sharon Goldberg, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Santa Barbara, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV OF MO-KANSAS CITY SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital.
Dr. Goldberg works at
Dr. Goldberg's Office Locations
-
1
Sharon Goldberg, MD5333 Hollister Ave Ste 175, Santa Barbara, CA 93111 Directions (805) 682-8166
Hospital Affiliations
- Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- EmblemHealth
Ratings & Reviews
I consider myself lucky with Dr. Goldberg as my OB-GYN. I’m myself in medical field and it didn’t take long for me to realize how great she is. I have already recommended two my friends to Dr. Goldberg.
About Dr. Sharon Goldberg, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1366412314
Education & Certifications
- U Ct/John Dempsey Hosp
- University of Connecticut
- UNIV OF MO-KANSAS CITY SCH OF MED
Dr. Goldberg has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Goldberg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Goldberg. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Goldberg.
