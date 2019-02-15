Dr. Sharon Goldstein, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Goldstein is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sharon Goldstein, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Sharon Goldstein, MD
Dr. Sharon Goldstein, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Irwin, PA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University and is affiliated with Excela Health Latrobe Hospital and Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital.
They frequently treat conditions like Mastectomy, Lumpectomy and Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Goldstein's Office Locations
- 1 8775 Norwin Ave Ste C, Irwin, PA 15642 Directions (724) 765-1163
-
2
Westmoreland County Cardiology44 S Washington Ave, Greensburg, PA 15601 Directions (724) 689-1335
Hospital Affiliations
- Excela Health Latrobe Hospital
- Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- UPMC
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Goldstein?
She explained every thing right down to the letter. Answered any questions throughly. Dr goldstein is a very caring person and likes to give hugs. I would recommend her a thousand times over.
About Dr. Sharon Goldstein, MD
- General Surgery
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1609849587
Education & Certifications
- Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Goldstein has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Goldstein accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Goldstein has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Goldstein has seen patients for Mastectomy, Lumpectomy and Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Goldstein on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Goldstein. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Goldstein.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Goldstein, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Goldstein appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.