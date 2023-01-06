Dr. Sharon Gregorcyk, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gregorcyk is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sharon Gregorcyk, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Sharon Gregorcyk, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in General Surgery, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Southwestern Medical School at Dallas, UT and is affiliated with Medical City Dallas.
Medical City Dallas7777 Forest Ln Ste A321, Dallas, TX 75230 Directions (972) 661-3575Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
- Medical City Dallas
I had unexplained bleeding, and lots of it. I went to the emergency room at Medical City and was admitted to the Hospital for "observation." Dr. G. followed a conservative route, and due to to her experience, knew that the bleed might stop as randomly as it started. She prepped me for a colonoscopy and constantly monitored my bloodwork, but the bleeding stopped two days later and I went home without any surgical intervention. Not every surgeon is scalpel-happy and I appreciate her thoughtful approach. Back home and doing well.
- General Surgery
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1982647806
- Oschner Clinic
- Southwestern Medical School at Dallas, UT
- Texas A&M University / Main Campus
- General Surgery
