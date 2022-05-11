Overview of Dr. Sharon Hame, MD

Dr. Sharon Hame, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from UHS/Chicago Med Sch and is affiliated with Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center.



Dr. Hame works at UCLA Orthopaedics in Los Angeles, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.