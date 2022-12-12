See All Hematologists in New York, NY
Dr. Sharon Hochweiss, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Sharon Hochweiss, MD

Hematology
4.0 (16)
Accepting new patients
47 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Sharon Hochweiss, MD

Dr. Sharon Hochweiss, MD is a Hematology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Hematology, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from New York Medical College and is affiliated with Bridgeport Hospital and Lenox Hill Hospital.

Dr. Hochweiss works at Gary Horbarsharon Hochweiss MD PC in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Dr. Hochweiss' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Gary Horbarsharon Hochweiss MD PC
    47 E 77th St Ste 205, New York, NY 10075 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 570-9119
  2. 2
    Horbar Hochweiss MD PC
    6 E 85th St, New York, NY 10028 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 570-9119

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Bridgeport Hospital
  • Lenox Hill Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Erythropoietin Test
Anemia
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening
Erythropoietin Test
Anemia
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Erythropoietin Test Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening Chevron Icon
Acute Leukemia Chevron Icon
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Bone Marrow Biopsy Chevron Icon
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Hemophilia Chevron Icon
Pancytopenia Chevron Icon
Polycythemia Rubra Vera Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

4.0
Average provider rating
Based on 16 ratings
Patient Ratings (16)
5 Star
(12)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(4)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Dr. Hochweiss?

Dec 12, 2022
Dr. Hochweiss is very knowledgeable, competent and personable. Over the many years I been her patient, she has always been able to offer me both logical and practical ways of dealing with my medical conditions. Dr. Hochweiss is always responsive when I contact her. I feel very comfortable talking with her, and she gives me as much time as I need when I see her.
Enid I. — Dec 12, 2022
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. Sharon Hochweiss, MD
How would you rate your experience with Dr. Sharon Hochweiss, MD?
  • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Hochweiss to family and friends

Dr. Hochweiss' Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Dr. Hochweiss

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Sharon Hochweiss, MD.

About Dr. Sharon Hochweiss, MD

Specialties
  • Hematology
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 47 years of experience
Years of Experience
Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
Languages Spoken
  • English, Spanish
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1417008889
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • New York Medical College
Medical Education
Board Certifications
  • Hematology and Internal Medicine
Board Certifications
What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Sharon Hochweiss, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hochweiss is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Hochweiss has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Hochweiss has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Hochweiss works at Gary Horbarsharon Hochweiss MD PC in New York, NY. View the full address on Dr. Hochweiss’s profile.

16 patients have reviewed Dr. Hochweiss. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hochweiss.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hochweiss, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hochweiss appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Dr. Sharon Hochweiss, MD?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.