Dr. Sharon Iype, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Groton, CT. They graduated from Indiana University School Of Dentistry.
Groton Dental Group1100 Poquonnock Rd, Groton, CT 06340 Directions (860) 215-2360
Sunrise Family Dental Care160 Robbins St Ste 200, Waterbury, CT 06708 Directions (203) 302-9334
Torrington Dental Care333 Kennedy Dr Ste 105, Torrington, CT 06790 Directions (860) 348-5158
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Coventry Health Care
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
Dr. Iype does great work! She let me know what I needed done and kept me informed of what she was doing throughout my procedure. I highly recommend her.
- Indiana University School Of Dentistry
Dr. Iype has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Iype accepts Aetna, Humana and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Iype has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
