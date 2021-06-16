Overview

Dr. Sharon Iype, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Groton, CT. They graduated from Indiana University School Of Dentistry.



Dr. Iype works at Groton Dental Group in Groton, CT with other offices in Waterbury, CT and Torrington, CT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Humana and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.