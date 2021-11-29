See All Dermatologists in Naples, FL
Overview

Dr. Sharon Jackson, MD is a Dermatologist in Naples, FL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from University of Miami / School of Medicine.

Dr. Jackson works at The Jackson Center in Naples, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), Actinic Keratosis and Dermatitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Jackson Center PA
    1890 SW Health Pkwy Ste 301, Naples, FL 34109 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (239) 598-9009

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Metals Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Jock Itch Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Melanoma Screening Chevron Icon
Mole Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Skin Tag Removal Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Nov 29, 2021
    I have had 5 skin cancers on my face due to excessive sun exposure as a youth and some as an adult. Went there as I had bad looking spots and was concerned due to my history. She is conscientious and checked all very carefully. Listens well.
    keith — Nov 29, 2021
    About Dr. Sharon Jackson, MD

    • Dermatology
    • 24 years of experience
    • English
    • 1407820764
    Education & Certifications

    • University of Miami / School of Medicine
    • Dermatology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jackson has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Jackson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Jackson works at The Jackson Center in Naples, FL. View the full address on Dr. Jackson’s profile.

    Dr. Jackson has seen patients for Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), Actinic Keratosis and Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jackson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    22 patients have reviewed Dr. Jackson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jackson.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jackson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jackson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

