Dr. Jackson has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sharon Jackson, MD
Dr. Sharon Jackson, MD is a Dermatologist in Naples, FL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from University of Miami / School of Medicine.
Jackson Center PA1890 SW Health Pkwy Ste 301, Naples, FL 34109 Directions (239) 598-9009
I have had 5 skin cancers on my face due to excessive sun exposure as a youth and some as an adult. Went there as I had bad looking spots and was concerned due to my history. She is conscientious and checked all very carefully. Listens well.
About Dr. Sharon Jackson, MD
- Dermatology
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1407820764
Education & Certifications
- University of Miami / School of Medicine
- Dermatology
Dr. Jackson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jackson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jackson has seen patients for Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), Actinic Keratosis and Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jackson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Jackson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jackson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jackson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jackson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.