Dr. Sharon Jick, MD
Overview of Dr. Sharon Jick, MD
Dr. Sharon Jick, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN DIEGO and is affiliated with Barnes Jewish Hospital.
Dr. Jick works at
Dr. Jick's Office Locations
Complete Eye Care9890 Clayton Rd, Saint Louis, MO 63124 Directions (314) 395-9613
Hospital Affiliations
- Barnes Jewish Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Missouri
- First Health
- HealthLink
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Thorough, caring, excellent
About Dr. Sharon Jick, MD
- Ophthalmology
- English
- 1801830039
Education & Certifications
- Rush Presbyterian-St. Luke's Med Ctr
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN DIEGO
- Yale
- Ophthalmology
