Dr. Sharon Jick, MD

Ophthalmology
4.2 (40)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Sharon Jick, MD

Dr. Sharon Jick, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN DIEGO and is affiliated with Barnes Jewish Hospital.

Dr. Jick works at Complete Eye Care in Saint Louis, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Dry Eyes, Tear Duct Disorders and Diplopia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Jick's Office Locations

  1
    Complete Eye Care
    9890 Clayton Rd, Saint Louis, MO 63124

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  Barnes Jewish Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Dry Eyes
Tear Duct Disorders
Diplopia
Dry Eyes
Tear Duct Disorders
Diplopia

