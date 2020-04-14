Dr. Sharon Johnstone, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Johnstone is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sharon Johnstone, MD
Overview of Dr. Sharon Johnstone, MD
Dr. Sharon Johnstone, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Neurology, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from University of Arizona.
Dr. Johnstone's Office Locations
Phoenix1010 E McDowell Rd Ste 100, Phoenix, AZ 85006 Directions (602) 252-9838
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Johnstone treated my sister after she had a hemorrhagic stroke. She was the most compassionate doctor we have ever seen. I would highly recommend her!
About Dr. Sharon Johnstone, MD
- Neurology
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1407954167
Education & Certifications
- Michigan State University East Lansing Michigan
- Oregon Health Sciences Univeristy Portland Oregon
- Tucson Hospital Med Education Program
- University of Arizona
- Neurology
Dr. Johnstone has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Johnstone accepts Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Johnstone has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Johnstone has seen patients for Diplopia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Johnstone on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Johnstone. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Johnstone.
