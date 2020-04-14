See All Neurologists in Phoenix, AZ
Dr. Sharon Johnstone, MD

Neurology
3.4 (21)
Accepting new patients
35 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Sharon Johnstone, MD

Dr. Sharon Johnstone, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Neurology, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from University of Arizona.

Dr. Johnstone works at Neuro Ophthalmology Limited in Phoenix, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Diplopia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Johnstone's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Phoenix
    1010 E McDowell Rd Ste 100, Phoenix, AZ 85006 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (602) 252-9838

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Diplopia
Migraine
Brainstem Auditory Evoked Response Test
Diplopia
Migraine
Brainstem Auditory Evoked Response Test

Diplopia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diplopia
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Brainstem Auditory Evoked Response Test Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Compound Muscle Action Potential (CMAP) Scan Chevron Icon
Deep Brain Stimulation Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dystonia
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Evaluation for Stereotactic and Functional Neurosurgery Chevron Icon
Evoked Potential Test Chevron Icon
Functional Movement Screening Chevron Icon
Grip and-or Muscle Group Pull Test Chevron Icon
Head CT Scan Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Myasthenia Gravis Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST) Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sudoscan
TCD Bubble Test Chevron Icon
Temporal Arteritis Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Wada Test Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
EEG (Electroencephalogram) Chevron Icon
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stroke
Syncope Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Syncope
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield

    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 21 ratings
    Patient Ratings (21)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (4)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Apr 14, 2020
    Dr. Johnstone treated my sister after she had a hemorrhagic stroke. She was the most compassionate doctor we have ever seen. I would highly recommend her!
    JennyP — Apr 14, 2020
    Dr. Sharon Johnstone, MD
    About Dr. Sharon Johnstone, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 35 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1407954167
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Michigan State University East Lansing Michigan
    Residency
    • Oregon Health Sciences Univeristy Portland Oregon
    Internship
    • Tucson Hospital Med Education Program
    Medical Education
    • University of Arizona
    Board Certifications
    • Neurology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Sharon Johnstone, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Johnstone is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Johnstone has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Johnstone has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Johnstone works at Neuro Ophthalmology Limited in Phoenix, AZ. View the full address on Dr. Johnstone’s profile.

    Dr. Johnstone has seen patients for Diplopia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Johnstone on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    21 patients have reviewed Dr. Johnstone. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Johnstone.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Johnstone, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Johnstone appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

