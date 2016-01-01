See All Pediatricians in Redding, CA
Dr. Sharon Joo, DO

Pediatrics
0.0 (0)
Accepting new patients
10 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Sharon Joo, DO

Dr. Sharon Joo, DO is a Pediatrics Specialist in Redding, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from Western University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Mercy Medical Center Redding.

Dr. Joo works at Mercy Emergency Department in Redding, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Joo's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Mercy Medical Center Redding
    2175 Rosaline Ave, Redding, CA 96001 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (530) 225-6000

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mercy Medical Center Redding

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Newborn Jaundice
Abdominal Pain
Acidosis
  • View other providers who treat Acidosis
Acute Laryngitis
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
ADHD and-or ADD
Anemia
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Anxiety
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Asthma
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Bacterial Sepsis
Bronchiolitis
Bruise of Face, Scalp, or Neck
Cellulitis
Cough
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Dehydration
Diabetes Type 1
Diarrhea
  • View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Dysphagia
Ear Ache
  • View other providers who treat Ear Ache
Febrile Convulsion
Fever
  • View other providers who treat Fever
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Hernia
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
Hydrocele
Hypoglycemia
Hypotension
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
Hypothyroidism
Immunization Administration
Impetigo
  • View other providers who treat Impetigo
Influenza (Flu)
Iron Metabolism Disorders
Kidney Infection
Kidney Infection, Acute
Laryngitis
Lice
  • View other providers who treat Lice
Limb Pain
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Nausea
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Newborn Dehydration
Obesity
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Otitis Media
Outer Ear Infection
Overweight
Pharyngitis
Pneumonia
Rash
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Respiratory Syncytial Virus
Shortness of Breath
Sinus Tachycardia
Strep Throat
Swine Flu
Tobacco Use Disorder
Viral Infection
Vitamin A Deficiency
Wheezing
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    About Dr. Sharon Joo, DO

    • Pediatrics
    • 10 years of experience
    • English, Korean
    • 1568704138
    Education & Certifications

    • Western University Of Health Sciences
    • Pediatrics
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Sharon Joo, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Joo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Joo accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Joo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Joo works at Mercy Emergency Department in Redding, CA. View the full address on Dr. Joo’s profile.

    Dr. Joo has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Joo.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Joo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Joo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

