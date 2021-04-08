Dr. Sharon Kaminker, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kaminker is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sharon Kaminker, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Sharon Kaminker, MD
Dr. Sharon Kaminker, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Santa Monica, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from INDIANA UNIVERSITY / BLOOMINGTON and is affiliated with UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center and Mattel Children's Hospital UCLA.
Dr. Kaminker's Office Locations
UCLA-Santa Monica, Pedicatrics2825 Santa Monica Blvd Ste 104, Santa Monica, CA 90404 Directions (310) 878-3925
Hospital Affiliations
- UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center
- Mattel Children's Hospital UCLA
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Kaminker has been our daughter's doctor from birth and into her teen years. She has been terrific every step of the way. She is very approachable and her personality and open communication instills trust and confidence.
About Dr. Sharon Kaminker, MD
- Pediatrics
- 28 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- INDIANA UNIVERSITY / BLOOMINGTON
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kaminker has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kaminker accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Kaminker using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Kaminker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Kaminker. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kaminker.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kaminker, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kaminker appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.