Dr. Sharon Kaminker, MD

Pediatrics
4.6 (11)
Accepting new patients
28 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Sharon Kaminker, MD

Dr. Sharon Kaminker, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Santa Monica, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from INDIANA UNIVERSITY / BLOOMINGTON and is affiliated with UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center and Mattel Children's Hospital UCLA.

Dr. Kaminker works at UCLA Health Santa Monica Pediatrics in Santa Monica, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Kaminker's Office Locations

  1. 1
    UCLA-Santa Monica, Pedicatrics
    2825 Santa Monica Blvd Ste 104, Santa Monica, CA 90404 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 878-3925

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center
  • Mattel Children's Hospital UCLA

Immunization Administration
Wellness Examination
Cough
Immunization Administration
Wellness Examination
Cough

Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Acute Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bacterial Sepsis Chevron Icon
Black Eye Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Bronchiectasis Chevron Icon
Bronchiolitis Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Enteritis Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Gas-Bloat Syndrome Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypoglycemia Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Low Blood Oxygen Level Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Malnutrition Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pediatric Obesity Chevron Icon
Pediatric Overweight Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Respiratory Syncytial Virus Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Viral Hepatitis Chevron Icon
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Dr. Sharon Kaminker, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    Years of Experience
    • 28 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1477564938
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • INDIANA UNIVERSITY / BLOOMINGTON
    Board Certifications
    • Pediatrics
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Sharon Kaminker, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kaminker is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kaminker has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kaminker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kaminker works at UCLA Health Santa Monica Pediatrics in Santa Monica, CA. View the full address on Dr. Kaminker’s profile.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Kaminker. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kaminker.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kaminker, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kaminker appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

