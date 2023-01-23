Overview of Dr. Sharon Katz, MD

Dr. Sharon Katz, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Burlington, MA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from University of Malta Faculty of Medicine and Surgery and is affiliated with Lahey Hospital and Medical Center and St. Joseph Hospital.



Dr. Katz works at Lahey Hospital and Medical Center in Burlington, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Osteoarthritis of Shoulder and Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.