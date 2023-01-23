Dr. Sharon Katz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Katz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sharon Katz, MD
Overview of Dr. Sharon Katz, MD
Dr. Sharon Katz, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Burlington, MA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from University of Malta Faculty of Medicine and Surgery and is affiliated with Lahey Hospital and Medical Center and St. Joseph Hospital.
Dr. Katz's Office Locations
Lahey Hospital & Medical Center41 Mall Rd, Burlington, MA 01805 Directions (781) 744-5100Monday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 5:00pmSunday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Lahey Hospital and Medical Center
- St. Joseph Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Katz is a godsend. Professional, patient, kind, knowledgeable, compassionate. I went to many rheumatologists before Dr. Katz and had one too many bad experiences. I went to Dr. Katz after a colleague recommended her and I’m so glad I did. I’ve been feeling much better ever since I saw her. She always remembers me and asks how my kids are doing every time I go in. We need more doctors like her.
About Dr. Sharon Katz, MD
- Rheumatology
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1144311226
Education & Certifications
- MetroWest Medical Center Program
- University of Malta Faculty of Medicine and Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Katz has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Katz accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Katz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Katz has seen patients for Arthritis, Osteoarthritis of Shoulder and Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Katz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Katz. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Katz.
