Dr. Keene has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sharon Keene, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Sharon Keene, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Tucson, AZ. They specialize in General Surgery, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ARIZONA / COLLEGE OF EDUCATION.
Foothills Urology P.c.3940 N CAMPBELL AVE, Tucson, AZ 85719 Directions (520) 290-5555
I had a FUT in August 2016 - the outcome was phenomenal and better than I imagined. Dr. Keene was involved in every aspect of the procedure and was careful and attentive. Her office staff was responsive and made the entire procedure smooth (I came from out of state). While her office isn't as flashy as other surgeons, it isn't because of a lack of expertise or skill, but rather a way to keep the procedure costs reasonable. I have recommended Dr. Keene to several others seeking hair restoration. Her surgical and aesthetic skills are top notch!
- General Surgery
- 38 years of experience
- UNIVERSITY OF ARIZONA / COLLEGE OF EDUCATION
- General Surgery
Dr. Keene has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Keene. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Keene.
