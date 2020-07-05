See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Dallas, TX
Dr. Sharon Larkin, MD

Internal Medicine
4.4 (7)
43 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Sharon Larkin, MD

Dr. Sharon Larkin, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from U Of Tx Southwestern Med Sch At Dallas and is affiliated with Baylor University Medical Center and William P. Clements Jr. University Hospital.

Dr. Larkin works at Larkin & Larkin Mds in Dallas, TX.

Dr. Larkin's Office Locations

    Larkin & Larkin Mds
    Larkin & Larkin Mds
6220 Gaston Ave # 405, Dallas, TX 75214
(214) 631-2947
    Sharon Larkin,M.D.
    Sharon Larkin,M.D.
8204 Elmbrook Dr Ste 160, Dallas, TX 75247

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  Baylor University Medical Center
  William P. Clements Jr. University Hospital

Dysphagia
Asthma
Hypertension
Dysphagia
Asthma
Hypertension

Treatment frequency



Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Bronchiectasis Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Diabetes Counseling Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medicare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jul 05, 2020
    She is caring. Takes her time with all patients explaining things so they understand. She has the best bedside manner of any doctor I have ever met. You know when she's meeting with you that you are important to her. No matter when you talk to her, she is informed of your past medical needs/conditions and incorporates that knowledge into your current situation.
    Dorothy Below — Jul 05, 2020
    About Dr. Sharon Larkin, MD

    Specialties
    Internal Medicine
    Years of Experience
    43 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    English
    NPI Number
    1548399975
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    St Josephs Hospital and Medical Center
    Medical Education
    U Of Tx Southwestern Med Sch At Dallas
    Board Certifications
    Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Larkin has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Larkin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Larkin works at Larkin & Larkin Mds in Dallas, TX. View the full address on Dr. Larkin’s profile.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Larkin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Larkin.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Larkin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Larkin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

