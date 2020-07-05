Dr. Larkin has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sharon Larkin, MD
Overview of Dr. Sharon Larkin, MD
Dr. Sharon Larkin, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from U Of Tx Southwestern Med Sch At Dallas and is affiliated with Baylor University Medical Center and William P. Clements Jr. University Hospital.

Dr. Larkin's Office Locations
Larkin & Larkin Mds6220 Gaston Ave # 405, Dallas, TX 75214 Directions (214) 631-2947
Sharon Larkin,M.D.8204 Elmbrook Dr Ste 160, Dallas, TX 75247 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Baylor University Medical Center
- William P. Clements Jr. University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
She is caring. Takes her time with all patients explaining things so they understand. She has the best bedside manner of any doctor I have ever met. You know when she's meeting with you that you are important to her. No matter when you talk to her, she is informed of your past medical needs/conditions and incorporates that knowledge into your current situation.
About Dr. Sharon Larkin, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 43 years of experience
- English
- 1548399975
Education & Certifications
- St Josephs Hospital and Medical Center
- U Of Tx Southwestern Med Sch At Dallas
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Larkin accepts UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Larkin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

7 patients have reviewed Dr. Larkin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Larkin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Larkin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Larkin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.