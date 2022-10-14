Overview of Dr. Sharon Lawler, MD

Dr. Sharon Lawler, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Honolulu, HI. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from University of Hawaii School of Medicine and is affiliated with Kapiolani Medical Center For Women and Children, Pali Momi Medical Center and The Queens Medical Center.



Dr. Lawler works at Lawler Miyaki And Cooney Mds in Honolulu, HI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.