Overview of Dr. Sharon Li, MD

Dr. Sharon Li, MD is an Urology Specialist in Clifton, NJ. They specialize in Urology, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from Tufts University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Chilton Medical Center and Saint Joseph's University Medical Center.



Dr. Li works at Clifton-wallington Medical Group in Clifton, NJ with other offices in Bloomfield, NJ and Wayne, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Blood in Urine (Hematuria), Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) and Urinary Stones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.