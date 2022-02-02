Dr. Sharon Li, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Li is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sharon Li, MD is an Urology Specialist in Clifton, NJ. They specialize in Urology, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from Tufts University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Chilton Medical Center and Saint Joseph's University Medical Center.
Clifton-wallington Medical Group1033 Clifton Ave, Clifton, NJ 07013 Directions (973) 473-5700
- 2 1515 Broad St Ste B140, Bloomfield, NJ 07003 Directions (973) 873-7000
Matthew Shahbandi, MD1211 Hamburg Tpke Ste 300, Wayne, NJ 07470 Directions (973) 831-0011Monday9:00am - 2:00pmTuesday9:00am - 6:00pmWednesday12:00pm - 7:00pmThursday11:00am - 6:00pmFriday9:00am - 6:00pmSaturday9:00am - 2:00pm
- Chilton Medical Center
- Saint Joseph's University Medical Center
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
I have been a patient of Dr. Sharon Li for many years. During that time, she has cared for me through various stages of very painful kidney stones and aggressive UTI's. At all times she is professional, knowledgeable and friendly. She has always taken a personal interest in my health and has been quick to answers questions outside of the regular practice hours. I highly recommend Dr. Li!
- Urology
- 29 years of experience
- English, Chinese
- 1508894874
- Nyu Hospitals Center
- Tufts University School of Medicine
- Urology
Dr. Li has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Li accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Li has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Li has seen patients for Blood in Urine (Hematuria), Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) and Urinary Stones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Li on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Li speaks Chinese.
43 patients have reviewed Dr. Li. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Li.
