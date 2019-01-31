Dr. Sharon Lily, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lily is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sharon Lily, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Covington, LA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS and is affiliated with Saint Tammany Parish Hospital.
Fairway Pediatrics, LLC.7020 Highway 190 Ste C, Covington, LA 70433 Directions (985) 871-7337
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Tammany Parish Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
She is WONDERFUL! Dr. Lilly has been my children's doctor for years-she got us through everything from hospitalizations to routine check-ups. She is extremely knowledgeable, so caring, and she really spends time with you. Dr. Lilly and her staff are so friendly and helpful. Would highly recommend her!
About Dr. Sharon Lily, MD
- Pediatrics
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1265469852
Education & Certifications
- Orlando Regional Medical Center
- LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS
