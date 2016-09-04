Dr. Sharon Martini, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Martini is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sharon Martini, MD
Overview
Dr. Sharon Martini, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER / DENTAL SCHOOL.
Dr. Martini works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Sharon R Martini MD1919 Oakwell Farms Pkwy Ste 230, San Antonio, TX 78218 Directions (210) 822-4969
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Martini?
I am a mental health provider and I see Dr. Martini as my psychiatrist. I like her so much that I have referred my own patients to her. She is the type of psychiatrist who doesn't just throw pills at you but tries to understand things more systematically—not just psychopharmacologically; that is, she asks about non-medicine aspects of my life during our follow-up sessions. The office staff is very professional, accommodating, and friendly, especially Ed who I have enjoyed talking to.
About Dr. Sharon Martini, MD
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1538261565
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER / DENTAL SCHOOL
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry and Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Martini accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Martini has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Martini works at
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Martini. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Martini.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Martini, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Martini appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.