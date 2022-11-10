Dr. Mass has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sharon Mass, MD
Dr. Sharon Mass, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Morristown, NJ. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Morristown Medical Center.
Dr. Mass' Office Locations
Morristown OB/Gyn101 Madison Ave Ste 405, Morristown, NJ 07960 Directions (973) 267-7272
Hospital Affiliations
- Morristown Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
Dr. Mass is the most kind, caring and compassionate doctor I have ever come across. She is knowledgeable and is able to articulate things in way that is easy to understand. I am so happy to have found her!
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 30 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1043279292
Education & Certifications
- THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY
Dr. Mass accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mass has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mass works at
Dr. Mass has seen patients for Fetal Cardiac Monitoring, Pregestational Diabetes Mellitus and Gestational Diabetes, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mass on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Mass speaks Spanish.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Mass. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mass.
